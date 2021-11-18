Altrusa’s Festival of Trees coming back after last year’s COVID cancelation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Altrusa’s Festival of Trees is coming back at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

Sponsors of the festival of trees had a preview event before the fundraiser kicks off next week.

Altrusa's annual raffle raises money for scholarships and grants for local high school students.

The festival has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in over a decade.

32 trees are available in the raffle and on display at the mall.

So if you are interested in one or more than one tree, you buy one ticket for one dollar, and place your ticket in the box next to the tree or trees you want.

Many say they after it was canceled due to covid last year.

“It was really weird not to have this going on last year,” said Altrusa of the Central Coast’s Leticia Kossuth. “We missed it. So I think that’s why I think we are going to have a really successful year this year.”

The raffle event will be open to the public starting Nov. 26. The winners of the tree will be announced December 12.

The last day to buy those one dollar tickets is December 11th.