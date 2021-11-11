Aldi Grocery opens with 7 more businesses coming to new shopping center in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Customers lined up at the new Aldi grocery store early Thursday morning.

As soon as doors opened at 8:00 a.m., customers received a warm welcome from Aldi representatives.

Aldi is the first retailer to open at the Enos Ranch East shopping center being built on the northwest corner of South College Drive and Betteravia Road.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is expected to open at the new the shopping center in next several months.

City developers say there will also be seven more retailers coming to the shopping center.

The retailers include Chipotle, Boot Barn, Guitar Center, Dutch Bros, Mattress Firm, Firehouse Subs and Juice It Up!

City developers say despite the pandemic, this new shopping center will bring new jobs and more local businesses to the community.