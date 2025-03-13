Central Coast reacts to President Trumps 200% tariff threat on wine and spirits from European countries

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Thursday President Donald Trump threatened a 200% tariff on wine and spirits from European countries. The threat comes in response to a potential European unions tariff on American whiskey, which came in response to Trump’s tariff against aluminum and steel imports.

"As you know we're going to be doing reciprocal tariffs, so whatever they charge us, we're charging them," said President Trump.

President Trump posted on Truth Social saying the administration would fire back with a 200% tariff on wine, champagne and alcoholic products that is from France and other European union countries.

If that happens, expect sellers to rely more on California products. Your Newschannel spoke to Corks and Crowns owner in Santa Barbara who says he won't be effected because 95% of his sales come from California just like this one."

“I don’t think it’s going to affect us much here." said Nick Morello, owner of Corks and Crowns. "Because most of our wines here are from California or Santa Barbara. a very small percentage is from Europe and we only have one beer from Europe. So bottom line is I think people are going to want to drink California wines no matter what, specifically Santa Barbara wine.”

While some might not feel the effect, a 200% tariff could have a wide ranging impact on wine makers, distributors, retailers and more.

"I'd rather have local restaurants and local folks buy my wines for their quality and their value and to help support their local community versus looking for some sort of trade war reason," said Doug Margerum, owner of Magerum Wine Company and a member of the Santa Barbara Vintners Association.

Wine and spirits are one of the biggest imports to the U.S. from EU.

"It's just freaking people out and this is just another cog in the wheel of you know, taking down america as we know it," said Community member Mike McDonald.

"These tariffs seem to be either on and off, on and off and it just is creating a lot of anxiety," said Magerum.