Local CIF & college scores

Gauchos win second set over UCSB but fall in 4
today at 11:53 am
Published 11:48 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

CIF-Central Section Basketball Championships

Boys Division 2:

Mission Prep 63, Central 59 (2OT)

(Roman Benedetti had 18 points to lead Mission Prep to CI D2 championship. CIF-Central Section).

Girls Division 4:

Immanuel 58, Santa Ynez 36

CIF-Southern Section Basketball Championships

Boys Division 2-A

Canyon Country 89, St.Bonaventure 86 (3OT)

CIF-Southern Section Girls Soccer Championships

Division 6:

Thacher 0, Whittier Christian 0 (Thacher wins 5-4 on PK's).

College Men's Volleyball

#2 UCLA 3, UCSB 1

(Bruins beat Gauchos for 2nd time in 3 days. Entenza Design).

College Baseball

UCSB 3, Fresno State 1

Cal Poly 18, Seton Hall 4

Mike Klan

