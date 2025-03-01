Local CIF & college scores
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -
CIF-Central Section Basketball Championships
Boys Division 2:
Mission Prep 63, Central 59 (2OT)
(Roman Benedetti had 18 points to lead Mission Prep to CI D2 championship. CIF-Central Section).
Girls Division 4:
Immanuel 58, Santa Ynez 36
CIF-Southern Section Basketball Championships
Boys Division 2-A
Canyon Country 89, St.Bonaventure 86 (3OT)
CIF-Southern Section Girls Soccer Championships
Division 6:
Thacher 0, Whittier Christian 0 (Thacher wins 5-4 on PK's).
College Men's Volleyball
#2 UCLA 3, UCSB 1
(Bruins beat Gauchos for 2nd time in 3 days. Entenza Design).
College Baseball
UCSB 3, Fresno State 1
Cal Poly 18, Seton Hall 4