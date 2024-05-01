Skip to Content
New supportive homeless housing community planned for San Luis Obispo

Hope Village
Hope Village, a new transitional homeless shelter in Santa Maria, is seen on May 1, 2024 and is similar to a planned shelter for San Luis Obispo. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
Published 10:30 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A new supportive housing community designed to help transition homeless individuals into safe and stable housing is planned for San Luis Obispo.

Called Welcome Home Village, the project is a collaboration between the City of San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo County, Good Samaritan Shelter and DignityMoves.

Santa Maria-based Good Samaritan Shelter operates a myriad of support services and programs for those battling homeless and substance abuse throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, while DignityMoves is a San Francisco-based nonprofit focused on creating transitional housing for the homeless.

Welcome Home Village will be similar to other housing projects that have opened recently in the two counties, such as Hope Village in Santa Maria, La Posada in Goleta and Cabins For Change in Grover Beach.

The new Welcome Home Village will be an 80-bed community that will be located on the San Luis Obispo County Health Agency campus and will provide residents with important health-related resources and support services.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

