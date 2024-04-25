Skip to Content
Armenian students host an on campus commemoration of the Armenian Genocide at UCSB

Published 9:57 am

ISLA VISTA, Calif. — The Armenian Student Association hosted a peaceful protest on campus Wednesday to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian students marched from the Student Resource Building to the Library. They held up handmade posters, handed out informational flyers, and answered questions along the way.

They shared why April 24th is an important day for Armenians, what their goal is, and why the Armenian organization on campus has been beneficial for them.

