Santa Maria transit system moving forward with the addition of new state-of-the-art electric buses

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) is continuing to move forward into the future with the unveiling of its latest brand new state-of-the-art electric bus.

Coinciding on Earth Day, SMRT will officially debut the first of four all new New Flyer Xcelsior 35-foot electric buses during a public ceremony that is scheduled to be held at the city's Transit Center from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The additions represent the latest in an series of changes and upgrades with SMRT that have been ongoing over the past two years.

"We are really excited about where we're at today with public transit in Santa Maria," said Gamaliel Anguiano, Santa Maria Transit Services Manager. "We're very excited about where we're going to be with public transit Santa Maria in the years to come. Earth Day is a great day to reflect on what we could be doing to be more environmentally conscious. In my opinion, there's no greater way than using public transit, so if you have a new public transit in the past, today is free rides all day throughout the county. It's a great chance to experience public transit in a way that you probably not imagined before."

The four new buses are the latest all-electric buses that will be added to the city's fleet, joining two others that have been in operation since Nov. 2022.

Angjano noted the new buses will provide passengers with a cutting edge riding experience thanks to a number of advanced technological features.

"I like to think this is not your average bus," said Anguiano. "There was no detail too small or technology too forward thinking that we didn't consider, everything in the realm of, assisting a passenger, like USB charging and a seat, air purification systems that are medical grade antimicrobial contact surfaces to technology, including the form of passenger counters, GPS tracking, and even artificial intelligence."

SMRT has one of the four New Flyer Xcelsior 35-foot electric buses already at its yard and is awaiting the arrival of the other three in the near future.

"This represents the first of four that will be adding into the service, with an additional ten on order to be delivered at some point this year or early next year," said Anguiano. "It's fully our anticipation that Santa Maria will be 100% electric by 2025."