Santa Maria High School basketball star breaks state record for most made three pointers

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Johnathan Lupercio is a Santa Maria High School junior and basketball star.

He broke and set a new state record for most made three pointers in a single season with 187 makes.

"Eighth grade summer, I was just shooting at Abel, Abel Maldando and I was just hitting threes and I just fell in love with it," said Johnathan Lupercio.

His record is the most made 3’s in the country this year. Johnathan broke his school record by making 13 three-pointers in a single game.

"It feels really good. I have to play for not just my teammates or my family I got to play for my community of Santa Maria," said Johnathan Lupercio.

Raised in Santa Maria, he's been playing basketball since he was 6 years old and started playing at The Boys and Girls.

He says his family comes to every game. And there is no days off.

"I usually wake up at 5:30AM and then go to the YMCA at 6:00AM, 6 to 7, and then go home, take a shower, go get ready for school. And then after school usually, it's like we have practice from 3:00 to 4:30. And then after that was how I just relax for like at least a good hour and then shoot from like 6 to 9.

Johnathan has a 3.5 GPA and gets his work done in school so he has more time to practice.

Johnathan has one more year at Santa Maria High School and hopes to play college and professional basketball.

"I just want to tell everybody that anything's possible as long as you put your mind to it. It doesn't matter how tall you are, just as long as your heart takes over it and believe in yourself," said Johnathan Lupercio.

