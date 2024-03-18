Ground breaking ceremony for Goleta’s “Project Connect”

GOLETA, Calif. - The groundbreaking ceremony for Goleta's "Project Connect" is taking place on Monday, March 18th.

"Project Connect" will be the city's largest capital improvements project to date.

The project will include improvements on pedestrian access and safety, improvements on road conditions as well, and an increase in stormwater flow capacity in San Jose Creek under Hollister Bridge.

These improvements will be happening on Hollister Avenue, Ekwill Street, and Fowler Road, all by highway 217.

Mayor Paula Perotte along with those involved in the project will be present.