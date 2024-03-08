Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers and Culinarians celebrate and support other women

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - International Women's Day is March 8th and on the Central Coast, events are taking place to celebrate the day.

One of those events being Santa Barbara County Women Winemakes and Culinarians Celebration.

The 4-day event kicked off on Wednesday and is filled with local food and wineries that are either ran or owned by women.

On Wednesday and Thursday, March 6th & & 7th celebration started off with intimate winemaker dinners featuring women chefs.

All proceeds during the celebration will be donated and benefitting, She Raised Her Hand Initiative.

“So through the County Women's Commission, we found this organization…it's an initiative called She raised her hand and it's to support women, veterans and the county and to give them a place of community," said event organizer, Karen Steinwachs.

"We're hoping to raise an awful lot of money to get that initiative off the ground for the women veterans out in the county.”

For Friday, March 8th, the fun continues with Sips and She-nanigans - A Sassy Soirée!

The night honors and highlights those behind-the-spotlight lady heros that work in wineries and in the kitchens, along with a good laugh with a lineup of talented female comics.

Saturday, March 9th is the Grand Tasting and the event has been sold out for weeks.

Then, on Sunday, March 10th, the celebration wraps up with the Bubbly Bash.

For more information on the events and where to find tickets, you can head on over to their official website.