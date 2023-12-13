Volunteers sought for 2024 Homeless Point in Time Count in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care (CoC), in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and The Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SBACT), are searching for volunteers to engage with the countywide 2024 Homeless Point-In-Time Count.

Occurring from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, the annual count is designed to gather data on the amount of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers will travel an assigned route across Santa Barbara County to document homeless communities, with the gathered information used to arrange local homeless assistance systems, justify funding and raise public awareness.

“The Point in Time Count results influence everything from services offered to funding available," said Jett Black-Maertz, Housing Program Specialist, Sr. with the County of Santa Barbara Community Services Department. "It is important we have an accurate count, and we cannot do that without the help of volunteers. Homelessness is a community problem that requires a community-wide solution."

Volunteers are required to attend a one hour training session in order to learn more about the importance of the count, review the best practices for canvassing, explore the Point-In-Time survey tool and ask questions.

Training is available both virtually and in person, with virtual training occurring from Jan. 16-19 and in person training dates to be announced in January.

Prospective volunteers have until Jan. 19 to register on the website.