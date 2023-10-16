PG&E to provide nearly $775,000 to local food banks, Meals on Wheels and tribal organizations to combat food insecurity

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – PG&E will provide nearly $775,000 to local food banks, Meals on Wheels and tribal organizations to help combat food insecurity along the Central Coast.

Approximately 3.87 million meals will be provided for families and individuals in need.

According to PG&E, "Funding on the Central Coast totaling $36,680 will support two food banks serving San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties: Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County will receive $29,180 and Meals that Connect (San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara Counties will receive $7,500."

According to the California Association of Food Banks, "on average one in five residents — about 8 million people — don’t know where their next meal will come from."

PG&E said it has contributed over $4 million dollars over the past five years to CAFB and county food banks.