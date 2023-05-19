Skip to Content
today at 10:04 am
Published 10:18 am

SpaceX scrubs Falcon 9 launch attempt from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Vandenburg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 rocket set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was scrubbed shortly before it's scheduled lift-off.

No specific reason was given although Space X did send out a tweet saying they were standing down from launch after it's scheduled launch time.

The rocket is set to carry communications satellites for the long established Iridium mission. Another opportunity to launch Iridium and OneWeb spare satellites is available at 6:15 a.m. PDT Saturday morning.

