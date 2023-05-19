Healthy transportation promoted during ‘Fun Day at the Farm’ event in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Central Coast-based Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA) held an event Friday morning to help promote healthy transportation on National Bike to Work Day.

For two hours, TMHA welcomed guests to its Growing Grounds Farm in Santa Maria, allowing visitors the opportunity to not only learn more about alternative modes of transportation, but also about the facility.

"Today we're highlighting transportation through bikes and our Growing Grounds business that allows people to try work," said Starr Cloyd, TMHA Program Manager Supported Employment Program. "We want to highlight our vocational programs here and our business that allows people to try work and try to work in the community. All of our participants identify with having mental illness or struggle with getting jobs in the community."

TMHA is a non-profit organization that serves Northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Its mission to eliminating stigma and promoting recovery and wellness for people with mental illness through work, housing, community, and family support services.

The Growing Grounds Farm is located at the very south edge of Santa Maria, along Foster Road, across the street the Santa Maria Airport.

The facility is described by TMHA as a place that provides horticultural therapy and vocational training to provide individuals with mental illness employment in a supportive environment where personal growth can be realized.

"Growing Grounds Farm allows people to work in a part-time schedule," said Cloyd. "They can also operate our farm stand. They grow cut vegetables, flowers. We make bouquets for the community and feed the community."

Since the event was held on National Bike to Work Day, several stations were set up on the property, which allowed guests the opportunity to learn more about healthy transportation.

"Celebrating Bike to Work Day is just about giving a hats of to folks who are determined to and able to ride their bicycles to and from their employment," said Ken Dahmen with MOVE Santa Barbara County. "It's really cool that people do it all year long and it's just one of the days that we get to highlight it and give those people a pat on the back."

There were three stations that offered information on bus and bicycle commuting, as well as bike maintenance and safety.

Other stations around the farm included sessions on how to grow and harvest vegetables and flowers.

At the end of the event, a raffle was held where guests had a chance to win several prizes, including a mountain bike.

