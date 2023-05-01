Former SLO County chief administrative officer Wade Horton hired for new position by Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Former San Luis Obispo County Chief Administration Officer Wade Horton has been hired by Santa Barbara County to become its new Assistant Executive Officer.

The move comes more than a month after Horton announced his resignation from his San Luis Obispo County position, which he had held since 2017.

“Having previously worked in the Santa Barbara County private sector, I am both humbled and honored for the opportunity to join CEO (Mona) Miyasato’s team. The County of Santa Barbara is an exemplary organization and I’m excited to get to work serving this community."

Monday was Horton's last official day with San Luis Obispo County. He will begin his new position in Santa Barbara County on May 15, 2023.

According to a Santa Barbara County press release, his duties will include overseeing departments that provide key community services and leading priority initiatives requiring interdepartmental collaboration.

The county added Horton's position is a restructured role in the County Executive Office that will guide and provide strategic direction to major departments providing municipal services, such as Planning and Development; Community Services; Public Works; General Services; and Agricultural Commissioner/Weights & Measures.

“I am thrilled to be adding Mr. Horton to my executive team, said Santa Barbara County County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. "He is a proven leader, collaborator and community builder, with a heart and passion for public service. He has the depth of experience, skill and courage we need to improve and transform county government in a post-pandemic world. He will continue the important work directed by the Board of Supervisors and already in progress by our departments."

As San Luis Obispo County Chief Administration Officer, Horton led a 3,000-member County team across 22 departments, and was responsible for budget development and served as the Emergency Services Director. He also collaborated with Santa Barbara County on numerous Central Coast regional issues, including COVID-19 response and economic development.

During his tenure as San Luis Obispo County Chief Administration Officer, he helped guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, and was frequently seen on the county's televised press conferences, which ran frequently during the first several weeks and months of the pandemic.

“During the pandemic and even prior to that, I saw first-hand Mr. Horton’s leadership, proactive approach and focus on results," said Miyasato. "His experience in addressing homelessness, emergency response and resiliency, regional housing efforts and close collaboration with cities will all be an asset to our county."

For more from Dave, follow him on Twitter below: