Santa Barbara Dons break ground on Visual Arts & Design Academy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a new Visual Arts & Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School.

The 3,350 square foot state-of-the-art building includes a digital design lab, indoor/outdoor studio workspace, shop areas for new technology, photography, and integrated exhibition space.

The Visual Arts & Design Academy (VADA) will assist students in myriad of ways.

VADA's chief aim is to help students prepare for their future with improved curriculum's for visual arts, design, and creative studies. 

The project was designed by KBZ Architects, and McGillivray Construction is building the new facility. The target completion date is January 2024.

