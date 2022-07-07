New program providing crisis support services for homeless in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A new program in the City of San Luis Obispo is now providing crisis support services for people suffering from homelessness.

San Luis Obispo has created the new pilot program in an effort to help prevent and reduce the growing issue in the city.

he Mobile Crisis Unit is now responding to calls, assisting people who suffering from non-emergency mental health challenges, as well as drug and alcohol addiction, and chronic homelessness.

"We are excited to begin offering this new service to meet the needs of our community,” Fire Chief Keith Aggson said in a statement. "The Mobile Crisis Unit is available to all who are suffering from a crisis and is expected to be most frequently used by our most vulnerable and unhoused community members. Connecting these individuals to the appropriate resources is an important step in improving their situation."

The Mobile Crisis Unit is now embedded with the city's fire department. It pairs a mental health case worker with a fire department emergency medical technician (EMT), who are respond to calls through the city's non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 781-7312.

The unit is available during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, but the city said hours may be adjusted to meet the needs of the community.

The unit is currently available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the Fire Department may adjust hours to best meet the needs of the community.