Rising number of marine life interactions with people drawing concerns in SLO County

MORRO BAY, Calif. -- The Marine Mammal Center is expressing concern about the increasing number of negative interactions between people and marine life in San Luis Obispo County.

According to the nonprofit organization, it has seen people who have dragged seals by their rear flippers back to the water, picked up animals, poked wildlife with sticks, and crowded around marine life for selfies causing maternal separations.

As a result, the impacts caused by human interaction have ranged from minor to major injuries, all the way up to death.

As these incidents have escalated, the center reports San Luis Obispo County is experiencing the third highest rate of negative human interaction along its 600-mile California response range. In addition, these types of incidents have doubled in the county over the past year.

With spring break in full swing and COVID-19 restrictions loosened, as well as summer fast approaching, the center is worried about even more negative interactions with marine life.

In response, Marine Mammal Center is now beginning to provide outreach to the community in an effort to educate the public about the importance of safe wildlife viewing.