Gavin’s Books in Santa Maria brings more than just books to the community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Another year is in the books but it is a fresh start to read some more.

Gavin's Books is one of, if not the last, independent bookstores in the city of Santa Maria.

And it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

What used to be called Bookworm as of a couple years ago, is now named after the owner's dog -- Gavin.

The store is a mixture of new and used books but mostly holds used books given by members of the community. In exchange, those people get either credit for the store or cash. And if you couldn't guess, most take the in-store credit.

While the new year brings more technology and developments, literature at a young age appears to still be as solid as a hardback.