Skip to Content
Breaking News

Shelter in place alert lifted for areas in Carpinteria as armed suspects on the run

KEYT
By
today at 5:42 am
Published 5:24 am

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - (KEYT) Santa Barbara County deputies are searching for armed burglary suspects in the 4500 block of Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

The deputies are investigating a burglary at a cannabis grow at the location.

The suspects are believed to be armed and outstanding in the area.

A shelter in place public safety alert has now been lifted for the area between Santa Monica Road and Linden, North of the 101 and South of Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

There were also multiple traffic accidents related to the burglary at Foothill at Santa Monica and Foothill at the Cravens.

This is a developing story, we will bring you the latest as it comes into our newsroom.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News
Carpinteria
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Michael Yu

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.