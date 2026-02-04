Shelter in place alert lifted for areas in Carpinteria as armed suspects on the run

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - (KEYT) Santa Barbara County deputies are searching for armed burglary suspects in the 4500 block of Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

The deputies are investigating a burglary at a cannabis grow at the location.

The suspects are believed to be armed and outstanding in the area.

A shelter in place public safety alert has now been lifted for the area between Santa Monica Road and Linden, North of the 101 and South of Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

There were also multiple traffic accidents related to the burglary at Foothill at Santa Monica and Foothill at the Cravens.

This is a developing story, we will bring you the latest as it comes into our newsroom.