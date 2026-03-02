Skip to Content
Ventura County Fire crews tackle structure fire in Thousand Oaks

today at 10:53 am
Published 11:03 am

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – About 50 firefighters from Ventura County Fire and LA County Fire tackled a structure fire at the 900 block of Westcreek Lane in Thousand Oaks just before 11:00 a.m. Monday.

The two-story, multi-family apartment showed smoke and fire crews aggressively attacked the fire before searching for potential injuries and damages to the property, according to the VCFD.

Crews also worked to protect the potential exposure to surrounding homes and more information on the fire will be provided once available, according to the VCFD.

