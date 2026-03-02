Skip to Content
Crews battle structure fire in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – Ventura County Fire crews put out a structure fire at the 5300 block of Meadowbluff Court in Camarillo just after 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Around 40 firefighters helped prevent injuries after an aggressive attack knocked down flames at the two-story, single-family home, according to the VCFD.

VCFD crews also checked for possible extension to a nearby home and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

