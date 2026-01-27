Skip to Content
Fire

Crews fight house fire in Paso Robles

KEYT
By
today at 4:34 pm
Published 4:38 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews fought a structure fire at the 2000 block of Holly Drive in Heritage Ranch just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

CAL FIRE SLO crews kept the flames to a single room, though a full response ended up arriving to help put it out completely.

Fire crews knocked the fire down at 4:33 p.m. and two more engines helped in response after that, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.