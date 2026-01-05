Lompoc Fire Department tackle structure fire

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – The Lompoc Fire Department prevented any injuries after a structure fire at the 200 block of West Chestnut Ave. just before 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Lompoc City Police noticed heavy smoke and flames before the LFD arrived to put the fire out at the single-family home.

The LFD started from the outside of the home and knocked the fire down before it spread to other homes in the area, just after 7:30 a.m.

The LFD received help from Lompoc City Police, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire and the Regional Fire Communication Center.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.