Skip to Content
Fire

Lompoc Fire Department tackle structure fire

Lompoc Fire Department
By
today at 4:06 pm
Published 4:13 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – The Lompoc Fire Department prevented any injuries after a structure fire at the 200 block of West Chestnut Ave. just before 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Lompoc City Police noticed heavy smoke and flames before the LFD arrived to put the fire out at the single-family home.

The LFD started from the outside of the home and knocked the fire down before it spread to other homes in the area, just after 7:30 a.m.

The LFD received help from Lompoc City Police, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire and the Regional Fire Communication Center.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.