Fire crews tackle house fire in Goleta

today at 3:44 pm
Published 3:55 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews tackled a house fire at the 4600 block of Puente Plaza in Goleta just after 2:30 Saturday.

A resident of the home found the fire before firefighters saw the garage fully aflame and extended into the inside of the house, according to the SBCFD.

Fire crews kept the flames from spreading further into the house or to other homes and knocked down the flames around 3:10 p.m, according to the SBCFD.

No residents or firefighters required medical treatment, and the SBCFD received assistance from the City Fire Department during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the SBCFD.

