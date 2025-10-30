Four Displaced After Fire Erupts at Port Hueneme Apartment Complex

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KEYT) – Four residents were safely evacuated Thursday after a heavy fire broke out at a two-story apartment complex in Port Hueneme.

Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) responded to the fire, along with Oxnard Fire, Federal Fire Ventura County and Port Hueneme Police Department. Upon arrival, the fire was found to be contained to a single unit, with damage to an adjacent unit.

Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire, and a primary search confirmed all residents were out of the unit.

VCFD along with Oxnard Fire, Federal Fire Ventura County and Port Hueneme PD responded to a working structure fire in the 400 Block of East Clara Street in Port Hueneme. Firefighters encountered heavy fire from one unit of a 2-story apartment complex and immediately began an… pic.twitter.com/BLmi9wrmeE — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 30, 2025

VCFD reports there were no firefighters or civilian injuries, and the cause of fire is under investigation.

