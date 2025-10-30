Skip to Content
Fire

Four Displaced After Fire Erupts at Port Hueneme Apartment Complex

Ventura County Fire Department/X
By
Updated
today at 2:08 pm
Published 2:09 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KEYT) – Four residents were safely evacuated Thursday after a heavy fire broke out at a two-story apartment complex in Port Hueneme.

Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) responded to the fire, along with Oxnard Fire, Federal Fire Ventura County and Port Hueneme Police Department. Upon arrival, the fire was found to be contained to a single unit, with damage to an adjacent unit.

Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire, and a primary search confirmed all residents were out of the unit.

VCFD reports there were no firefighters or civilian injuries, and the cause of fire is under investigation.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.