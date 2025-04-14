Skip to Content
Small Eastside Santa Barbara Fire stopped Behind Several Businesses

Published 4:36 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A small fire was contained behind some Santa Barbara Eastside businesses Monday morning by the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

A fire crew doused it quickly at 21 N. Milpas in a gated location.

The fire was burning in the area of a trash can, some stored paints, and other random items. All were next to a white van.

A witness said he saw what he thought was a trespasser leaving the area right after the fire began.

Firefighters had to use an absorbent on some of the runoff mixture of water and paints.

The structures were not impacted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri

