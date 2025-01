OJAI, Calif. – Crews helped put out an electric car fire just after 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the 11000 block of Ventura Ave. in Ojai, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Responders advised waiting for the battery to burn itself out as immediate extinguishment can cause more problems, detailed the VCFD.

More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.