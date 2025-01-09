Santa Barbara Humane sends Special Teams to assist during Eaton Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif – Santa Barbara Humane announced today that they are sending a team to the Pasadena Humane, providing assistance to the more than 300 animals displaced in the Eaton Fire.

SB Humane anticipates the team to remain in Pasadena until Monday, with additional staff ready to go if needed. The recovered animals are suffering from burn injuries, and the Humane has already transported 13 dogs from Pasadena Wednesday. Those dogs are now available for adoption at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses.

“Our team is ready to jump right in and provide operational assistance, allowing the Pasadena staff some much-needed relief,” said SB Humane CEO, Kerri Burns.

The Eaton Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon, and has since burned over 13,000 acres in the Pasadena area.

The non-profit has jumped into action for these types of disasters before. SB Humane has taken in dogs displaced by hurricanes in Florida and Texas. As well as sheltering over 1,500 animals during the Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudslides.

"We are heartbroken for the individuals and families impacted by these fires and grateful we can provide support during this difficult time," said Burns.

You can find out more about Santa Barbara Humane here.