BUELLTON, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews helped with a mobile home on fire in Buellton at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The mobile home was located at the 300 block of Highway 246 before crews knocked down the fire at 10:03 p.m., according to the SBCFD.

A primary search was completed and nothing was found after knocking down the fire, detailed the SBCFD.

