CAL Fire SLO crews schedule prescribed burn for New Year’s Eve

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO and the SLO County Air Pollution Control District are scheduling a prescribed burn tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. near Black Mountain Road and Parkhill Road.

The burn will cover about 15 acres of land as part of efforts to reduce wildfire risk should weather allow the burn to happen 30 minutes east of Santa Margarita.

CAL Fire SLO will monitor the weather in the lead-up to the burn and the safety of nearby residents will be taken into account prior to the event.

For the latest air quality condition updates during and after the burn, visit the SLO County ACPD website.