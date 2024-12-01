Skip to Content
Vegetation fire breaks out on Highway 101 near Goleta Sunday

John Palminteri
today at 3:12 pm
Published 1:47 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is helping with a vegetation fire near Highway 101 in Goleta.

The fire first broke out at 1:13 p.m Sunday and shut down the train tracks near Last Armas Rd. for a time before being reopened 20 minutes later, according to the SBCFD.

A homeless encampment and a bit of brush were destroyed off the side of the road near Winchester Canyon, detailed the SBCFD.

The fire was knocked down at 1:37 p.m. without any reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under in investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Fire
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Caleb Nguyen

