Skip to Content
Fire

Five Cities Fire crews put out house fire in Grover Beach

KEYT
By
New
today at 11:02 am
Published 11:14 am

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Five Cities Fire Authority crews helped extinguish a fire at a Grover Beach home at 10:22 p.m. Thursday at 980 Mentone Ave.

Crews contained the fire to the outside and later entered the home to fully put the fire out, saving two puppies from the flames, according to the FCFA.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported from the incident and those displaced from the home received assistance from the American Red Cross, detailed the FCFA.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Fire
Five Cities Fire Authority
grover beach
house fire
KEYT

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content