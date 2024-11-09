Five Cities Fire crews put out house fire in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Five Cities Fire Authority crews helped extinguish a fire at a Grover Beach home at 10:22 p.m. Thursday at 980 Mentone Ave.

Crews contained the fire to the outside and later entered the home to fully put the fire out, saving two puppies from the flames, according to the FCFA.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported from the incident and those displaced from the home received assistance from the American Red Cross, detailed the FCFA.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.