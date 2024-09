CRESTON, Calif. – A car fire spread to vegetation in Creston after going off the side of the road on Highway 58, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Crews arrived just before 8:00 p.m. Monday and quickly put the flames out while one patient was involved with an unknown extent of their injuries, detailed CAL Fire SLO.

More information will be provided on this incident as it becomes available to Your News Channel.