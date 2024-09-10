Atascadero Fire and Emergency services help with two fires in 24 hours

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services Department issued a community warning on fire safety due to two incidents in the past 24 hours.

A home caught fire after starting in the front yard at the 6800 block of Lobos Ave. at 10:31 p.m. Monday night which displaced four people and destroyed two rooms.

A second backyard caught fire at 2:34 p.m. on Tuesday at the 4300 block of Lobos Ave. where crews found an 8th of an acre of brush and fences ablaze.

The cause of the second fire was due to an unattended barbecue near the dead vegetation but no structures were damaged.