Santa Barbara County to benefit from state-Owned C-130 Airtanker for Wildfire Defense

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - This week, CAL FIRE placed its first C-130 Hercules aircraft into service and Santa Barbara County fire officials say the area will benefit from this new firefighting tool.

California is the first state in the nation to own, operate, and deploy a C-130H to fight wildfires and protect communities. This aircraft is the first of seven aircraft that the state is retrofitting and deploying.

The retired United States Coast Guard planes were modified with 4 thousand gallon tanks and a fire retardant delivery system. The 155,000 pound aircraft is capable of flying 800 miles is the fastest plane in the CAL FIRE fleet covering the most distance.

In 2018, the state secured approval to acquire the seven aircraft form the Coast Guard. In 2023, Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act, enabling the transfer of aircrafts to California.

"At the end of the day it's gonna just be a better bang for the buck for taxpayers," said Dave Kelly, Airtanker Captain. "Now youre not paying commercial rates for airplanes, we keep it in house."

Captain Scott Safechuck with Santa Barbara County Fire says the county will benefit from the C-130H's enhanced fire suppression capabilities.

"CAL FIRE provides fixed-wing aircraft, including the potential deployment of a C-130H, to respond to vegetation fires within State Responsibility Areas of the county’s jurisdiction," said Safechuck.

The C-130H first went into service at McClellan Airtanker Base outside of Sacramento earlier this week.