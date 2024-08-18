Skip to Content
Fire

Hillside fire sparks at Hope Ranch

SBCFD
By
today at 2:00 pm
Published 2:13 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is investigating near the hillside around Hope Ranch.

No structures are threatened at the moment and the fire has been isolated to a plastic drainage pipe with surrounding vegetation, according to the SBCFD.

The SBCFD described this as an ongoing historical activity that happens as the hillside will emit smoke that becomes visible though it has run for many years.

More information will be provided on this incident as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Fire
hillside fire
Hope Ranch
KEYT
Santa Barbara
smoke investigation

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content