Hillside fire sparks at Hope Ranch

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is investigating near the hillside around Hope Ranch.

No structures are threatened at the moment and the fire has been isolated to a plastic drainage pipe with surrounding vegetation, according to the SBCFD.

The SBCFD described this as an ongoing historical activity that happens as the hillside will emit smoke that becomes visible though it has run for many years.

More information will be provided on this incident as it becomes available to Your News Channel.