The fire reached 0.2 acres and the cause of the incident remains under investigation, according to the SBCFD.

ORCUTT, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department stopped forward progress on an outside fire at 2:46 p.m. Sunday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.