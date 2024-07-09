California Fire Foundation offers aid to Lake Fire victims

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Victims of the largest ongoing fire in California can now seek relief from the California Fire Foundation.

The organization is offering help to those in need it announced through a press release Tuesday:

Southern California is now in the prime of wildfire season amid dry air and extreme heat. As we speak, the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara has swelled to 20,763* acres and is only 8% contained. Evacuation orders are underway, and firefighters are in an uphill battle to protect communities in triple-digit heat. (Source*)

As a leader in providing immediate assistance to CA residents and firefighters impacted by natural disasters, The California Fire Foundation is raising funds for displaced victims of the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County. In collaboration with local fire stations and groups, the Foundation is distributing $250 Disaster Relief cash cards to provide immediate financial assistance and essential aid to victims. To support those impacted by the ongoing Lake Fire and wildfires across SoCal, please visit CAFireFoundation.org/DisasterRelief. Your donation to the CFF Disaster Relief Fund directly supports victims of wildfires and disasters.

We invite you to share the following graphic* to announce fundraising for the victims of the Lake Fire, its impacted community, and firefighters.

Residents and businesses can also prepare for fire season and natural disasters at CaliforniaFireFoundation.org. Visit Firefighters on Your Side (https://firefightersonyourside.org/) for multilingual tools and resources:

· Prepare your home with Defensible Space (Link)

· Make a 5 Minute Plan (Link)

· Pre-Pack Essentials (Link)

· Print your Preparedness Checklist (Link)

RESOURCES

– For immediate information on current fire incidents, including the status of the Lake Fire, visit: www.fire.ca.gov.

– Stay updated on social media by following California Fire Foundation at @CAFireFound on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the California Fire Foundation: The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the Foundation’s mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives. During fast-moving and chaotic disaster situations, the California Fire Foundation aims to administer direct financial relief to affected communities quickly and effectively. In 2022, the Foundation distributed over 2,685 Disaster Relief cash cards totaling $658,750 to those impacted by various fires and the December 2022 earthquake in Humboldt County. In 2023, they distributed more than $770,000 to California communities impacted by severe storms. Additionally, the Foundation raised over $800,000 for Maui Wildfire Relief after the August 2023 Lahaina Wildfire. Learn more at CAFireFoundation.org.

California Fire Foundation