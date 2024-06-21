Skip to Content
First responders on scene of vegetation fire at 4200 block of Farousse Way in Paso Robles Friday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
Published 7:13 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire threatening one structure with moderate spread over a quarter-acre space at the 4200 block of Farousse Way in Paso Robles Friday, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Aircraft and ground units are on scene and there are no injuries to report at this time, detailed CAL Fire SLO.

Forward progress stopped at a quarter of an acre, explained CAL Fire SLO.

More information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Caleb Nguyen

