First responders on scene of vegetation fire at 4200 block of Farousse Way in Paso Robles Friday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire threatening one structure with moderate spread over a quarter-acre space at the 4200 block of Farousse Way in Paso Robles Friday, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Aircraft and ground units are on scene and there are no injuries to report at this time, detailed CAL Fire SLO.

Forward progress stopped at a quarter of an acre, explained CAL Fire SLO.

