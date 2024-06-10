Skip to Content
Fire crews tend to structure fire at 300 block of Camino Lobo in Paso Robles Monday night

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (PRFES) responded to a report of a residential structure fire at the 300 block of Camino Lobo in Paso Robles Monday night around 8:13 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke from the attic vents of a one-story residence and prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the home after residents fled without injury upon their arrival, according to the PRFES.

A total of 13 firefighters helped with the incident and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, detailed the PRFES.

Caleb Nguyen

