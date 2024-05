PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a wildland fire measured at a full acre near the 7000 block of Nonpariel Ct. in Paso Robles, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The fire was contained as of 6:01 p.m. and the cause is currently under investigation, explained CAL FIRE SLO. Several water tanks were damaged and one outbuilding also sustained damage.