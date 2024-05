CUYAMA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County fire crews (SBCFD) are responding to a vegetation fire near Highway 166 in Cuyama.

The original call time of this incident was 2:27 p.m. as two local water tenders and a grader helped prior to the SBCFD arriving, according to the SBCFD.

The spot fire was caused by a downed powerline and forward progress for that fire was stopped at 2:59 p.m., explained the SBCFD.