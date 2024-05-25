Fire crews from San Luis Obispo County Fire aid in structure fire at 8000 block of Oak Drive in San Miguel Saturday afternoon
SAN MIGUEL, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO first responders are currently on the scene of a structure fire at the 8000 block of Oak Drive in San Miguel.
The fire has currently spread to vegetation in the area affecting four acres of land, with a chance to spread to ten acres according to CAL Fire SLO.
No cause or injuries are known for the incident at this time and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.