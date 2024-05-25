Skip to Content
Fire

Aircraft crashes in field near Marcum Street and Clark Avenue in Orcutt Saturday

PG&E
By
Published 5:48 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. – Fire crews are currently responding to an aircraft crash into a field near Marcum Street and Clark Avenue in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The pilot of the plane was able to exit the vehicle by themselves without injury though vegetation fires started as crews arrived on the scene around 5:21 p.m, explained the SBCFD.

Two separate fires started at about a half acre each and no homes are threatened at this time, according to the SBCFD.

More information will be provided on this incident as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Fire
aircraft crash
KEYT
orcutt
santa barbara county fire department

Caleb Nguyen

