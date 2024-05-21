SLO County APCD to undergo prescribed fire training exchange this weekend

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The SLO County Air Pollution Control District alongside CAL FIRE and SLO County Fire will begin a 300-acre prescribed burn starting May 24 until May 26.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA - The SLO County Air Pollution Control District (SLO County APCD) is issuing this press release, in coordination with CAL FIRE and San Luis Obispo County Fire, to provide the public with information in preparation for a cultural burn at Sequoia Riverlands Trust property, located in California Valley in San Luis Obispo, south of Hwy 58. The proposed 300-acre burn is set to occur May 24-26, 2024.

This cultural burn is an interagency operation hosted by the Sequoia Riverlands Trust with support from CAL FIRE, SLO County Fire and the yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe of SLO Region and County. This burn also combines training for fire agencies, tribe members, and other state agencies to provide an opportunity to learn about cultural fires and how to better support these traditional, effective and efficient practices. Indigenous Tribes of California have had a relationship with fire for over 10,000 years and recognize its role and responsibility to support life on the land. These cultural burns are controlled, often smaller burns, that help revitalize significant plants, reduce wildfire risk, tend to habitat, and other important uses. Similar to prescribed burns, cultural burns are an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community.

Smoke will be present in nearby communities on the day of the prescribed burns. The SLO County APCD will be working collaboratively with all involved agencies to ensure up-to-date air quality information is provided to the public.

Children, the elderly, and those that already have a respiratory condition are the most susceptible to the health impacts of smoke and should use caution if they smell smoke.

The burn is dependent on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn may be rescheduled, or pushed later in the burn window next week.SLO County APCD will continue to closely monitor air pollution levels throughout the region. Visit the APCD website slocleanair.org/air-quality/air-forecasting-map.php to see current air quality conditions and forecasts for SLO County. Sign up to receive air quality text messages through our AirAware text notification system at https://www.slocleanair.org/air-quality-alerts.php.

SLO County APCD