Skip to Content
Fire

Prescribed burning to begin at Yaro & Whitney Monday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
Published 6:03 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – CAL Fire and the SLO County ACPD will conduct a prescribed burn in two areas across San Luis Obispo County starting Monday.

The first prescribed burn will happen at Yaro near Park Hill, West of Black Mountain near the Turkey Flat OHV area.

Near the middle of the week, the Whitney prescribed burn will take place in another area of Park Hill, West of Black Mountain.

Burns will start at 9:45 a.m. and end by 6 p.m. as smoke could be visible in the Santa Margarita and Park Hill areas.

For more information, visit SLOCleanAir.org.

Article Topic Follows: Fire
CALFIRE SLO
KEYT
prescribed burns
san luis obispo county
sbc acpd

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content