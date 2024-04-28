Prescribed burning to begin at Yaro & Whitney Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – CAL Fire and the SLO County ACPD will conduct a prescribed burn in two areas across San Luis Obispo County starting Monday.

The first prescribed burn will happen at Yaro near Park Hill, West of Black Mountain near the Turkey Flat OHV area.

Near the middle of the week, the Whitney prescribed burn will take place in another area of Park Hill, West of Black Mountain.

Burns will start at 9:45 a.m. and end by 6 p.m. as smoke could be visible in the Santa Margarita and Park Hill areas.

For more information, visit SLOCleanAir.org.