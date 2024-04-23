Fire crews respond to multi-story building structure fire on Colegio Road in Isla Vista Tuesday afternoon

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a multi-story residential structure fire at the 6500 block of Colegio Drive in Isla Vista Tuesday afternoon with an initial call time of 3:40 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD).

The SBCFD knocked down the kitchen fire at 3:53, contained the incident to just a microwave and surrounding cabinets and reported no injuries.

The SBCFD also said that the cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

More updates will be provided as information becomes available to your News Channel.