Firefighters aid with structure fire at Cherokee Court in Paso Robles Sunday afternoon

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services
By
today at 4:27 pm
Published 4:39 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (PRFES) personnel helped a person from a burning bedroom during a residential structure fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to see the burning room with the person attempting to exit the house with the cause for the fire currently unknown, according to the PRFES.

First responders assisted the person outside and were able to extinguish the fire, explained the PRFES.

The PRFES received help from the Paso Robles Police Department, an Atascadero engine and the San Luis Ambulance Service as four engines in total responded to the call.

More information for this story will be provided as it becomes available.

Caleb Nguyen

