Firefighters knock down structure fire on Breck St. Tuesday afternoon

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo City (SLOFD) fire personnel responded to a structure fire and rescued one person at the 1300 block of Breck Street in the City Tuesday afternoon.

Crews on the scene found one victim in the structure who was not breathing after they saw heavy smoke and fire in the rear lot, according to SLOFD.

SLOFD detailed that first responders began CPR and were able to revive the individual who was then transported to Dignity Health Medical Center.

SLOFD received aid from SLO police, SLO Utilities Department and SLO County Fire Department with no cause for the fire determined as of yet, explained SLOFD.

More information will be provided on this incident as it becomes available.